Jason Kelce

Watch live at 4 p.m.: The 2024 Jason Kelce Beach Bash in support of the Eagles Autism Foundation

Jason Kelce, his family, and many friends will again be at the Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City for the fourth annual Beach Bash -- in support of the Eagles Autism Foundation -- on June 26 at 4 p.m.

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

Jason Kelce will be guest bartending and holding the biggest party of the summer yet again on Wednesday, all in support of one of the area's great charities.

The 2024 Jason Kelce Beach Bash will take place Wednesday afternoon at the Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City, N.J. You can stream the event live right here on this page or on any of your favorite NBC10 or NBC Sports Philadelphia digital platforms.

The event is expected to again raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Eagles Autism Foundation and is completely sold out in-person. This year's event is sponsored by Freedom Mortgage.

Where can I watch the event?

The sold out VIP event will be streaming live on your favorite NBC10 or NBC Sports Philadelphia streaming platforms. You can watch right on this page at 4 p.m. on Thursday. You can also watch on:

