Watch Daryl Morey's end-of-the-season Sixers press conference

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey will hold his end-of-the-season press conference Monday around 1 p.m. ET.

Four days ago at the Wells Fargo Center, the Sixers saw their 2023-24 season end in the first round of the playoffs with a Game 6 loss to the Knicks.

You can watch Morey's press conference live on NBC Sports Philadelphia or stream it right here.