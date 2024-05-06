Sixers news

Watch Daryl Morey's end-of-the-season Sixers press conference

The Sixers' president of basketball operations will address the media Monday around 1 p.m. ET

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey will hold his end-of-the-season press conference Monday around 1 p.m. ET.

Four days ago at the Wells Fargo Center, the Sixers saw their 2023-24 season end in the first round of the playoffs with a Game 6 loss to the Knicks.

You can watch Morey's press conference live on NBC Sports Philadelphia or stream it right here.

