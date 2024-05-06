Watch Daryl Morey's end-of-the-season Sixers press conference

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey will hold his end-of-the-season press conference Monday around 1 p.m. ET.
Four days ago at the Wells Fargo Center, the Sixers saw their 2023-24 season end in the first round of the playoffs with a Game 6 loss to the Knicks.
You can watch Morey's press conference live on NBC Sports Philadelphia or stream it right here.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.