He played for the NBA world champion Philadelphia 76ers more than half a century ago. But Friday, Wali "Wonder" Jones was immortalized -- not just for his work on the hardwood, but in the community.

“It’s sort of a journey to make a difference,” Jones told NBC10.

Now at 81, Jones remembers his days with the NBA – and winning the championship with the Sixers in 1967. But in the years since he retired he’s become a champion of a different cause.

“That’s my ministry, it’s young people, kids,” Jones said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Today it’s a new generation. A new purpose. To shoot for the stars to silence the violence.

“What we want to do is train the kids,” Jones said “We can’t reach the kids that have the guns.”

Philadelphia’s deadly gun violence hits close to home. Jones’ own nephew was a victim of violence - two years ago.

“It’s madness. Enough is enough, so I’m just rallying the people of that community….”

The community he loves -- West Philadelphia. That’s where Jones was born and raised. On the playground -- at 37th and Mount Vernon streets in Mantua – is a giant glimpse of Jones’ giant heart.

“That’s why I wear this hat, the City of Brotherly Love,” Jones said. “And that’s what we’re about.”

Jones learned that love from his dad – 106-year-old Earnest “Pop” Jones.

“As a family we’re very proud of him,” the elder Jones said.

In his more than a century on this earth, Pop Jones had almost seen it all, but one thing he had to wait more than 50 years to see.

“I talked with Wali one day and said 1967 you win the championship, 50 years later they’ll put a mural,” Pop Jones said. “Why did they wait so long?”

The wait still hasn’t made Wali Jones think about the mural is really about him.

“It’s not about me. It’s that these people are me on that mural. All those people represent my family, my friends,” Jones said.

Jones said it’s all about passing the torch to the next generation of leaders. During our chat he kept talking about the people he wanted to thank – the people who made an impact on him.

“I’m adamant about saving our most important natural resource and that’s our youth,” Jones said.

No wonder, this wall – a colorful Mural Arts Philadelphia mural at Hub Playground -- went to Wali Jones.