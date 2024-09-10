Philadelphia 76ers

Mayor Parker invites community to town hall meeting to discuss proposed 76ers arena

The town hall is set to be held Wednesday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

By NBC10 Staff

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker plans to hold a town hall meeting on Wednesday to hear community members' thoughts and concerns about the proposed 76ers arena.

The town hall is set to be held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This comes just days after thousands of people took to the streets of Philadelphia to protest against the proposed arena.

Saturday afternoon's rally was the latest in a series of planned demonstrations organized by the Save Chinatown Coalition.

On Monday, the coalition also delivered a birthday cake to City Hall with red icing reading: "Mayor Parker: Happy Birthday! Save Chinatown!"

Members of the coalition even carried red balloons and wore Save Chinatown t-shirts, singing “Happy birthday to you! Happy birthday to you! Mayor Parker Save Chinatown! Happy birthday to you!”

If approved, the arena will stand on the border of Chinatown at the site of the current Fashion District.

Developers have claimed the privately funded project would not displace any businesses or homes in the area.

Those who oppose it have said it will cause congestion, indirect displacement and gentrification.

The Sixers already have a practice facility in Camden, New Jersey, and now, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, with the governor's support, is trying to court them to build across the river on state land. Their pitch includes $500 million in bond incentives.

