Everything you need to know heading into Phillies Alumni Weekend

One of the most anticipated weekends of the Phillies season has finally arrived — Alumni Weekend. It's a time where fans and legends of the organization come together to celebrate the success, accomplishments and passion that make the Phillies so special.

The 2024 Alumni Weekend will be extra special as the club also reflects on 20 years at Citizens Bank Park.

In addition to the full lineup of events for fans, you can expect custom merchandise celebrating the anniversary and a multitude of familiar faces who have cemented their mark in Phillies history.

So with that, let's break down the events, matchups, what to expect and more.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Friday, August 16

Game start: 6:40 p.m. ET

Where to watch: NBC10

Pitching matchup: LHP Patrick Corbin vs. RHP Aaron Nola

Get to your seats by 6:15 p.m. for a special on-field presentation to 2008 World Series Champion Carlos Ruiz. CEO John Middleton will make a special presentation, that will include a PhanaVision video celebrating the most memorable moments of Ruiz's career.

Chooch will then throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

As a fun added bonus: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Oates will sing the national anthem.

Saturday, August 17

Game start: 6:05 p.m. ET

Where to watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Pitching matchup: LHP MacKenzie Gore vs. LHP Cristopher Sanchez

The Phillies will celebrate the legacy of the late David Montgomery, former team president and chief executive officer, as he is inducted into the Phillies Wall of Fame.

Legends Jim Thome and Larry Bowa will take part in the ceremony, along with additional special guests for the on-field event. Montgomery's plaque will then officially be unveiled on the Wall of Fame.

Keep an eye out at the end of the third inning as alumni are set to change the bases.

Sunday, August 18

Game start: 1:35 p.m. ET

Where to watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Pitching matchup: RHP Jake Irvin vs. RHP Taijuan Walker

To wrap up the homestand, the Phillies are celebrating Alumni Day and the 20th anniversary of Citizens Bank Park.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 12:40 p.m. for the must-see on-field salute. Legends from the most memorable moments throughout the eras of Citizens Bank Park will be recognized pregame.

Here are the expected Phillies alumni, legends and players to be in attendance. This list is subject to change.

Bobby Abreu – Wall of Famer

Howie Bedell – Local alumnus

Joe Blanton – 2008 World Champion and 2009 National League Champion

Bob Boone – Wall of Famer and 1980 World Champion

Larry Bowa – Wall of Famer, 1980 World Champion and 1993 National League Champion (coach)

John Briggs – Local alumnus

Steve Carlton – Hall of Famer, Wall of Famer, 1980 World Champion and 1983 National League Champion

Larry Christenson – 1980 World Champion and 1983 National League Champion

Doug Clemens – Local alumnus

Brandon Duckworth – Local alumnus

Gene Garber – Local alumnus

Pat Gillick – Hall of Famer, Wall of Famer and 2008 World Champion (GM)

Tommy Greene – 1993 National League Champion

Greg Gross – 1980 World Champion and 1983 National League Champion

Terry Harmon – Local alumnus

Ramon Henderson – Local alumnus

Ryan Howard – 2008 World Champion and 2009 National League Champion

Steve Jeltz – 1983 National League Champion

Erik Kratz – Local alumnus

John Kruk – Wall of Famer and 1993 National League Champion

Mark Leiter Sr. – Local alumnus

Brad Lidge – 2008 World Champion and 2009 National League Champion

Mike Lieberthal – Wall of Famer

Greg Luzinski – Wall of Famer and 1980 World Champion

Ryan Madson – 2008 World Champion and 2009 National League Champion

Art Mahaffey – Local alumnus

Jeff Manto – 1993 National League Champion

Charlie Manuel – Wall of Famer, 2008 World Champion and 2009 National League Champion (manager)

Gary “Sarge” Matthews – 1983 National League Champion

Jamie Moyer – 2008 World Champion and 2009 National League Champion

Dickie Noles – 1980 World Champion

Ron Reed – Wall of Famer, 1980 World Champion and 1983 National League Champion

Jimmy Rollins – 2008 World Champion and 2009 National League Champion

Aaron Rowand – Alumnus

Carlos Ruiz – 2008 World Champion and 2009 National League Champion

Juan Samuel – Wall of Famer and 1983 National League Champion

Mike Schmidt – Hall of Famer, Wall of Famer, 1980 World Champion and 1983 National League Champion

Jim Thome – Hall of Famer and Wall of Famer

Milt Thompson – 1993 National League Champion, 2008 World Champion and 2009 National League Champion (coach)

Manny Trillo – Wall of Famer and 1980 World Champion

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube