Wheeler dominates as Phillies collect series win over Rockies

Zack Wheeler took the mound Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park for his first home start of the season, where he dominated for seven innings, allowing one run on three hits.

After wrapping up his 26th outing where he garnered double-digit strikeouts (10) in his career, the Phillies' ace collected his first win in 2025 with a 5-1 feat over the Rockies.

What, did you expect anything different?

The only standout was Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman hitting a home run off of Phillies starting pitching in back-to-back games. The Rockies have two runs through two games in this series — and they both belong to him.

Now 4-1 on the young season, the Phillies secured back-to-back series wins to open their 2025 campaign. It marks the 20th time in franchise history.

Slowly — and emphasis on slowly — but surely, the offense is finding ways to score against opposing starting pitchers. Prior to Wednesday, 23 of the Phillies' 25 runs came against bullpen arms.

The club added to that production against Rockies left-hander, Kyle Freeland, who came into the game with a 0.00 ERA after pitching six scoreless innings to open his season against the Rays.

After an Alec Bohm single a la torpedo bat, Kyle Schwarber kept his early hot streak alive with an RBI double. It's the first time the Phillies scored first through five games.

Schwarber crossed the plate shortly after, when J.T. Realmuto dribbled a knuckle curve a few feet out of the batter's box.

Aggression at the plate, awareness on the base paths and complete consistency through five games has shown it doesn't matter where Schwarber's name is penciled in the lineup — the designated hitter is going to produce.

He's currently leading the club in runs batted in (7), home runs (3) and runs (5 — tied with Bryson Stott).

But at the moment, what is somehow more impressive, is the heater Edmundo Sosa is on.

Sosa made his first start at second base this season and only collected three hits and two RBI. He now has four consecutive multi-hit games and is leading the team in hits (9).

"Stud. So good. I've said it a lot in the last couple years but I'll keep saying how good of a teammate he is and then watching him have success and do more each year," Trea Turner said in the clubhouse about Sosa before the game. "Getting those big hits in big moments, making good plays. He's a team player, he's a winner. It's great having him here."

There is still cause for concern regarding the lineup and the inability to do more damage against opposing starters. In the fifth inning, they loaded the bases with no outs in the heart of the order — and left them stranded with three consecutive punch outs from Bryce Harper, Bohm and Schwarber.

But when you're finding ways to win this early and often to start the season — this problem can get tossed to the wayside … for now.