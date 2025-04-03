The return of the Philly Pops, a partnership with the Philadelphia Phillies and a new location for the Hispanic Fiesta are just some of the exciting new features of the Wawa Welcome America Festival for Philadelphia’s annual July Fourth celebration. NBC10 will once again have full coverage of this year's festivities.

Take a look below for a complete guide:

The return of the Philly Pops

On Sunday, March 30, the popular Philadelphia music orchestra “The No Name Pops” announced they will officially return to their original name, “The Philly Pops,” on July 1, 2025. The Philly Pops will then perform at Independence Hall on July 3, 2025, as part of a new partnership with Wawa Welcome America. Their newly named music director Chris Dragon will also make his first appearance with the Pops.

“We’re thrilled to reclaim our partnership with Wawa Welcome America and bring Pops on Independence back to life. This concert is a celebration of our nation’s birth, our return as the Philly Pops, and the exciting debut of our new Music Director, Chris Dragon,” Matthew Koveal, Executive Director of The No Name Pops, said. “There’s no better way to mark a fresh chapter than with music in the heart of historic Philadelphia.”

New partnership with the Phillies and Philadelphia Soccer

Wawa Welcome America will also partner with the Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia Soccer 2026 for a block party on June 22, 2025, from 2 p.m. through 6 p.m. outside Citizens Bank Park and Lincoln Financial Field. The block party will also help build up anticipation and excitement for 2026 in Philadelphia which will feature the MLB All-Star Game and FIFA World Cup in Philadelphia as well as the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding.

The block party will feature entertainment, a beer garden, food trucks and other activities.

“2026 represents a landmark year, as the city takes center stage to host events that will capture national and international attention,” said Michael Harris, Vice President of Marketing and Government Affairs of the Philadelphia Phillies. “From the MLB All-Star Game and FIFA World Cup to the broader celebration of the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding, this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to showcase Philadelphia’s energy, passion, and pride.”

Along with the new additions, several fan-favorite events will return to the festival this year. Here’s the full list, according to Wawa Welcome America:

Juneteenth Block Party

Thursday, June 19, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., African American Museum in Philadelphia, 7th & Arch Street

The Annual Juneteenth Block Party at the African American Museum is an unforgettable celebration of freedom and culture in partnership with Wawa Welcome America and Visit Philadelphia. All are welcome to unite to celebrate freedom through live musical performances, shop Black-owned businesses, savor delicious local eateries, and experience fun for the whole family!

Kidchella Music Festival

Friday, June 20, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse, 3500 Reservoir Drive

Dance, play, create! Kids of all ages can enjoy this free music festival featuring dynamic performances, art stations, mouthwatering treats, exciting giveaways, and more! Kidchella offers something special for everyone to enjoy. This vibrant celebration will take place on Smith's spacious front lawn, promising a comfortable and scenic experience. It’s not just a concert; it’s a community celebration. The evening will conclude with a kid-tastic fireworks display!

Avenue of the Arts Block Party in partnership with the Ensemble Arts Philly

Saturday, June 21, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., South Broad and Spruce Streets

The Avenue of the Arts comes to life with high-powered entertainment from local and world[1]renowned performers, art, food and more. There is sure to be something for everyone at this unforgettable block party experience!

Cherashore Pool Party presented by Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital

Tuesday, June 24, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Cherashore Playground, 8th Street & Olney Avenue

Come together with friends and family for a unique pool party and evening of fun. Celebrate the season opening of the pool at Cherashore Playground, hosted by Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital. Guests will enjoy entertainment, free food, giveaways, lawn games, local vendors, and the opportunity to learn about healthcare services and job opportunities at Jefferson Health.

Wawa Hoagie Day

Thursday, June 26, 12 p.m., Arch Street between 5th and 6th streets at Independence Mall

Join Wawa for historic Hoagie Day, honoring local heroes, and building and serving Wawa Shorti Hoagies. Hoagies will be served FREE at Noon along Arch Street between 5th & 6th Streets in the Independence Mall area. Guests can enjoy entertainment, along with free admission all day to the National Constitution Center courtesy of Wawa Hoagie Day.

Gospel on Independence

Friday, June 27, 7 p.m., Independence National Historical Park at 6th and Market Streets

Gospel on Independence will return for yet another moving and soul-stirring performance on Independence Mall with Independence Hall in the background. This powerful celebration of gospel music will bring together an incredible lineup of local artists, choirs, and musicians for a night of uplifting performances you won't want to miss.

‘Pershing’s Own’ Concert and Waterfront Fireworks

Friday, June 27, 8 p.m., Delaware River Waterfront

Pershing’s Own: The United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own” Concert & Waterfront Fireworks – The United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own” will perform a patriotic, all-star concert followed by a thrilling fireworks display over the Delaware River Waterfront

Concillio’s Annual Hispanic Fiesta

Saturday, June 28, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., Love Park, 16th Street & John F. Kennedy Boulevard

Concilio’s Annual Hispanic Fiesta is back – but this year, with an exciting new location at LOVE Park! This highly anticipated event is one of Philadelphia’s largest celebrations of Latino culture, bringing together families, friends, and visitors for a day filled with music, dance, food, and community engagement, with event proceeds supporting Concilio’s Scholarship Fund. This year’s festival will feature live musical performances from renowned Latino artists and local talent, traditional dance showcases, authentic cuisine from Latino-owned businesses, and interactive cultural exhibits that highlight the rich heritage of Hispanic traditions.

"We are thrilled to announce that Concilio’s Annual Hispanic Fiesta 2025 will take place at the iconic LOVE Park, a symbol of unity and celebration,” said Adonis Banegas, CEO of Concilio. “We are committed to accessibility, inclusivity, and amplifying our community’s voice. Partnering with Wawa Welcome America, we proudly showcase our culture and contributions in Philadelphia’s annual celebrations. This event is more than a festival; it’s a testament to our shared heritage and the strength of our diverse city. Join us as we celebrate and uplift our vibrant Hispanic community!

Celebration of Black Music Month and Fireworks

Sunday, June 29, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., The Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive

Join us as we celebrate Black Music Month, which was founded in Philadelphia. Curated by Philadelphia music legend Dyana Williams, this celebration will feature multiple expressions of music pioneered by Black musicians, performed by some of Philadelphia's most well-known and sought-after artists. Guests will be treated to incredible music, food, and fun activities under the stars at the iconic Dell Music Center. The evening will conclude with a dazzling fireworks display.

Red, White, & Blue To-Do

Wednesday, July 2, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Historic District, various locations

The Philadelphia Historic District partners are gearing up for the annual Red, White, & Blue To-Do celebration, commemorating a day of “pomp and parade,” as declared by John Adams in 1776, encouraging visitors to celebrate independence in the place where it all began. A vibrant display of patriotic celebration, Red, White, & Blue To-Do features flag raisings, events at historic sites and museums, and the Red, White, & Blue To-Do Pomp & Parade with red wagon floats and entertainment, as well as a block party, live music, happy hours, extended hours at historic attractions, and ending with a patriotic concert on Independence Mall. More details will be announced on April 8.

Salute to Service: The United States Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus

Wednesday, July 2, 7 p.m., Independence National Historical Park at 6th & Market streets

The U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus return to Independence Mall with a rousing performance honoring our Soldiers and Veterans, while showcasing the talented musicians and artists in the Army.

July Fourth concert

July Fourth in Philadelphia will once again begin with the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony outside of Independence Hall at 10am, followed by the Salute to Independence Parade beginning at 11am, proceeding in the exact path our founding fathers took nearly 250 years ago. We’re excited to share further details about both events next month. And in the evening of July 4th, the grand finale returns to the Benajmin Franklin Parkway with a star-studded concert, also broadcast live on NBC10, the NBC10 app, and the NBC10 Philadelphia streaming channel, followed by a dazzling fireworks show to cap off the day and 16 full days of celebrations.

More announcements to come

On May 6, 2025, officials will reveal more details on this year's event -- including the headliners for the July 4th concert -- during a press conference. Stay with NBC10 for the latest Wawa Welcome America updates and coverage!