Indianapolis 500 delayed by thunderstorms, officials say

Ongoing showers and thunderstorms will delay the start of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, officials said.

According to raceway officials, the decision was made to pause pre-race ceremonies and to evacuate fans from grandstands at the infield Snake Pit prior to the start of the race Sunday, with lightning detected in the area.

Given the proximity of lightning moving toward the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a decision has been made to pause the pre-race ceremonies and move fans out of the grandstands and Snake Pit.



Spectators are encouraged to follow the instructions of IMS team members. They should… pic.twitter.com/Yk9W2AVOpr — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 26, 2024

The race, originally set to start at 12:45 p.m. Eastern time, will also be delayed, according to track officials. No information was available on when it would be allowed to proceed.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Showers and thunderstorms could threaten the race during the afternoon hours, with a special weather statement currently in effect for the Indianapolis area. Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour are possible with the storms, with the statement in effect until 1:30 p.m. Eastern.

A special weather statement has been issued for Indianapolis IN, Bloomington IN and Greenwood IN until 1:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/6TvJwWi1Te — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) May 26, 2024

Racegoers were encouraged to take shelter in their vehicles as the storms approached, with others taking shelter within the grandstands at the track.