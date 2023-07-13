Everything to know for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas

The WNBA’s top players are headed to Sin City for the 2023 All-Star Game.
Team Wilson will take on Team Stewart in this year’s contest. From former MVPs to up-and-coming players, the league’s brightest stars will get to show out on the primetime stage.
Here is everything to know for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game:
Where is the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game?
This year’s All-Star Game will be played in Las Vegas at Michelob Ultra Arena, home of the defending WNBA champion Aces.
When is the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game?
The contest will tip-off at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, July 15.
How to watch 2023 WNBA All-Star Game on TV
ABC will broadcast the WNBA All-Star Game in primetime for the first time.
How to stream 2023 WNBA All-Star Game
Viewers can also stream the game on Watch ESPN and with the ESPN app.
2023 WNBA All-Star Game rosters
A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart were in charge of drafting this year’s teams after being named All-Star captains. Wilson’s squad is filled with her teammates from the Aces, while Stewart’s team is highlighted by two of her teammates on the New York Liberty, two of her former teammates from the Seattle Storm and Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury.
Here is a look at the full All-Star rosters.
Team Wilson
Starters
- A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
- Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces
- Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces
- Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever
- Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings
Reserves
- Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces
- Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream
- Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun
- Cheyenne Parker, Atlanta Dream
- DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut Sun
- Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics
Team Stewart
Starters
- Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty
- Brittney Griner, Phoenix Mercury
- Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm
- Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings
- Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks
Reserves
- Courtney Vandersloot, New York Liberty
- Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty
- Ezi Magbegor, Seattle Storm
- Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx
- Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever
- Kahleah Copper, Chicago Sky
2023 WNBA All-Star Game tickets
Tickets for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game can be purchased here. Prices range from $10 to $200.
When are the WNBA 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge?
Similar to Saturday of the NBA’s All-Star Weekend, the WNBA will hold a pair of competitions a day ahead of the actual All-Star Game.
The WNBA Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest will be held at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Friday, July 14. The events will air on ESPN.