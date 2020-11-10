Philadelphia Eagles

Unidentified Eagles Coach Tests Positive for COVID-19, Sources Say

The coach was not identified but is doing “fine,” according to sources. The team will follow proper protocol and all meetings will be virtual this week leading up to Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. 

By David Chang

A Philadelphia Eagles coach tested positive for COVID-19, according to sources.

The team announced that a "staff member" tested positive for the virus.

Sources with Derrick Gunn and NBC Sports Philadelphia later confirmed that the person who tested positive was an unidentified Eagles coach.

The coach is doing “fine,” according to sources. The team will follow proper protocol and all meetings will be virtual this week leading up to Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. 

The news comes less than a week after Eagles safety Marcus Epps tested positive for the virus. Epps is asymptomatic but placed himself in isolation.

The Eagles have had just one player land on the COVID-19 list this season. Offensive guard Matt Pryor went on the list in October and missed a game after someone close to him tested positive. Pryor never tested positive.

In late July, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata and Nathan Gerry all landed on the COVID-19 list but were removed in August. And Eagles head coach Doug Pederson also tested positive for COVID-19 before the season.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

