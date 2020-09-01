Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
EAGLES FANS

With No Fans in the Stands Eagles to Display Cutouts at the Linc Instead

For $100 you can have your photo cutout in the stands at Eagles home games at Lincoln Financial Field

By Dan Stamm

Cheering or booing. That is one of the decisions that Philadelphia Eagles fans will need to make as they send in their photo to be included in cutouts that will be in the stands as fans aren’t allowed at Lincoln Financial Field to start this season.

On Tuesday, the Eagles officially revealed details for the Eagles Fan Cutouts that are similar to what the Phillies have done for home games at neighboring Citizens Bank Park without fans in the stands due to the novel coronavirus.

“Eagles Fan Cutouts will start in the lower end zones and then will spread around the lower seating bowl for the duration of time that Lincoln Financial Field remains closed to fans,” the team said in a news release.

The Philadelphia Eagles have a five-step process in place for the fan cutouts.

The cutouts cost $100 each with proceeds going to the Eagles Autism Foundation, a charity near and dear to team chairman Jeffrey Lurie. The Eagles have partnered with imaging company Ricoh to print the cutouts.

The Linc is closed to Eagles fans until further notice, but Lurie is holding out hope that fans could get in the Linc before the season ends.

General public sales for the cutouts begin at 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept 3, on the Eagles' website on a first-come, first-served basis, the team announced.

Philadelphia Eagles 5 hours ago

Eagles Owner Jeffrey Lurie Believes the NFL Will Look Very Different This Fall

Eagles Aug 30

Eagles Owner Jeff Lurie Not Giving Up on Having Fans at Linc in 2020

This article tagged under:

EAGLES FANSPhiladelphia EaglesJeffrey Luriethe linccardboard cutouts
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us