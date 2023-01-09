Blue Cross Broad Street Run Will Take Place in April With New Finish Line This Year

What to Know The 2023 Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run will take place on April 30.

The race will also go back to the full field of 40,000 runners, the largest crowd for the event since before the pandemic. This year, all of the pre-COVID activities will return to the race along the route and in South Philadelphia.

The finish line is changing this year as well as runners will end the race at Lot K near Lincoln Financial Field.

Big changes are coming to the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run this year.

Instead of the first Sunday in May, the annual 10-mile race will take place on the last Sunday in April this year with the official date being April 30, 2023, the Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department announced.

Organizers had to move the date due to a Phillies-Red Sox game taking place on May 7, 2023.

Registration for this year’s race lottery opens on Feb. 1.

With all the changes to this year’s event, one thing will remain the same. NBC10 and Telemundo 62 will broadcast the entire race from start to finish.