Take a look at some of the most talked about moments from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony. (Published Friday, Feb. 9, 2018)

Best Moments From the Opening Ceremony in Pyeongchang

Olympic athletes walking out for the parade of nations at the opening ceremony often wave to the crowd with one hand and hold a smartphone on the other, capturing the moment for them to remember forever.



Well, thanks to social media, we get a glimpse at what they saw from the Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang on Friday, and it looked beautiful, based on these posts from Team USA:



As Olympic ski champ Ted Ligety put it: "@pyeongchang2018 are lit."

@olympics @pyeongchang2018 are lit. A post shared by Ted Ligety (@ted_ligety) on Feb 9, 2018 at 6:40am PST

The cameras weren't always pointed at the action going on in the stadium. Snowboard superstar Shaun White was a big hit, as at least a couple of his fellow athletes grabbed selfies with him.



Plenty of others on Team USA grabbed a friend or training partner for a photo from the floor, too.



Opening ceremonies was such an insane experience! Love it here A post shared by Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) on Feb 9, 2018 at 6:59am PST



There were also selfies with VIPs. Bobsledder Katie Uhlaender snagged Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen for a photo-op.



Ice hockey player David Leggio (at right) is apparently a big fan of comedian Nick Kroll (left), judging by the reference in the caption to "too much tuna," which comes from Kroll's TV show.



Leggio wasn't the only one joking around on Friday. Bobsledders John Daly and Steven Langton took a steamy photo of themselves in their Olympics gear — minus the sweaters and showing off their abs. Langton "lost his sweater, stole mine, and ripped it," Daly explained, by way of asking Ralph Lauren for new ones.



They did not appear to walk shirtless in the parade, leaving that honor to Tonga's Pita Taufatofua.



