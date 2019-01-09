Fan messages of encouragement pushed the Birds to their first Super Bowl win and now the bus is back to collect encouraging messages as the Eagles take the 'Road to Repeat' through New Orleans.

NBC10 has once again teamed up with AAA and NBC Sports Philadelphia to help get fans ready for the game with the Eagles' "Road to Repeat" bus tour through Philadelphia. Follow the bus' journey on Twitter - @Road2VictoryBus.

The double-decker bus is wrapped in Eagles colors and photos. Fans can write messages on the side of the bus and grab some free Eagles swag and cheer cards. It’s a good way to get pumped up ahead of the best-of-one battle between the defending World Champion Eagles and the New Orleans Saints.

Catch Eagles fever and the 'Road to Repeat' bus at these stops (times are subject to change):

Friday, Jan. 11:

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Eagles fun at the Comcast Center, 1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia

2 p.m. Franklin Institute, 222 N 20th St., Philadelphia (Center City)

3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Philly Home Show at the PA Convention Center/Reading Terminal Market, 1101 Arch St., Philadelphia

6:00 p.m. XFINITY Live!/Wells Fargo Parking Lot (South Philly)

Saturday, Jan. 12:

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. AAA Store, 2506 W Moreland Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090 (Eagles Alumni TBD)

2:00 p.m. Art Museum, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia

3:00 p.m. Rittenhouse Square, Rittenhouse Sq., Philadelphia

4:30 p.m. - 6 p.m. LOVE Park, Arch and N 15th St., Philadelphia

6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Chickies and Petes, 1526 Packer Ave., Philadelphia (South Philly)