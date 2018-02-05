 In Photos: Philadelphia Eagles Beat New England Patriots to Win Their 1st Super Bowl - NBC 10 Philadelphia
DEVELOPING: 
Eagles Are the Super Bowl Champs!
OLY-PHILLY
Super Bowl LII

Super Bowl LII

Watch Super Bowl LII live on NBC on Feb. 4

In Photos: Philadelphia Eagles Beat New England Patriots to Win Their 1st Super Bowl

By Sam Hart

41 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

The Philadelphia Eagles, led by Nick Foles, held off Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Feb. 4, 2018. Check out some of the best photos:
More Photo Galleries
Rowdy Fans Hit the Streets After Eagles Super Bowl Win
Super Bowl Victory Week Forecast
Connect With Us
AdChoices