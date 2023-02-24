5 Players to Watch During 2023 HSBC Los Angeles Sevens

The race for 2024 Paris Olympics qualification is heating up.

The 2023 HSBC World Rugby Sevens tournament is entering its sixth tournament of the 11 in total, and it’s sunny Southern California next up.

Los Angeles is the upcoming host city of the 2023 sevens tournament, and numerous teams are vying to lift the trophy at the end of the two-day tournament to boost their respective chances of securing a top-four spot in the standings, which would punch their ticket to the 2024 Games.

But who wins it all could come down to individual brilliance, with several players standing out through the first five tournaments of the season. Which five could be the difference-makers in Los Angeles? Let’s take a look:

Dietrich Roache, Australia

After winning the season in 2022 and starting the new campaign with gold in Hong Kong, Australia has taken a big step back in the last four tournaments.

The Wallabies are in desperate need of a bounce-back tournament sooner rather than later, and Dietrich Roache could be the one who swings the momentum back in their favor.

Roache, 21, has been a rising star dating back to his consistent outings last season, and that has since continued. Entering Los Angeles, he’s second in points scored (161) and fourth in tries (19). He’s also the leader on the DHL Impact Player tracker, so his abilities are manifesting beyond just scoring.

Akiula Rokolisoa, New Zealand

The All Blacks got off to a slow start in Hong Kong, then won bronze, back-to-back silvers and gold, in that order, to claim first place in the standings coming into Los Angeles.

Akiula Rokolisoa has been an instrumental figure in their rise as they get back to their dominant ways. The 27-year-old leads all players in points scored (215) and is second in tries scored (23), just one off from tying the leader.

Not only that, Rokolisoa is also averaging a whopping 7.17 points per game. He’s essentially good for a try a game, making him a true danger man to any opposing defense.

Vaa Apelu Maliko, Samoa

Samoa is used to playing the underdog role, but it has been much stronger through the early portion of this season and currently holds the edge for third place entering Southern California, where it made the semifinals in 2022.

The Manu Samoa won gold in Cape Town two tournaments ago but followed it up with two lackluster non-medal finishes. If they want to change that, Vaa Apelu Maliko may be the key.

The 24-year-old is the leader in tries scored this season with 24 and is fourth in points scored (120). He’s also second in the DHL Impact Player race, so Samoa’s hopes of continuing their momentum could rely on his playmaking.

Steve Tomasin, USA

Team USA had a rough showing at Sydney in the last tournament where they only mustered five points following two consecutive bronze finishes, but now they’ll have the home crowd behind them.

Perry Baker is the usual scoring threat down the flanks, while Malachhi Esdale is also putting his name on the map. But veteran Steve Tomasin gets the nod here. The 28-year-old is fifth in points scored with 111, mainly thanks to his two-point conversions following a try.

Tomasin is as reliable as they come and gets the job done when called upon. With the U.S. just two points off a top-four spot, they’ll need Tomasin to be a leader and have a positive homecoming.

Waisea Nacuqu, Fiji

Fiji is one of the top dogs in rugby sevens history, but the 2022-23 season has yet to see the Flying Fijians soar their way to the top.

They’re fifth in the standings – one point from a top-four spot – but they’ve yet to win gold in the first five competitions. They had silver in the Hong Kong opener and bronze in Sydney last time out, but one player who could help them recover their winning form is Waisea Nacuqu, their 29-year-old pacey winger.

Nacuqu is third in points scored with 148 and tied for eighth in tries scored with 16. With Fiji undergoing substantial roster turnover lately, they’ll need the veteran Nacuqu, icon Jerry Tuwai and Co. to prove that the two-time Olympic gold medalists are looking sharp ahead of 2024.