14-year-old boy shot by friend while they were playing with a gun, police say

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A young boy is in the hospital after being shot by his friend while they were playing with a gun in East Oak Lane Wednesday night.

At 9:17 p.m. along the 6400 block of North Broad Street, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the stomach by his 15-year-old friend while they were playing inside with a gun, according to the police.

The victim was transported to the hospital where, police said, he was placed in "serious" but stable condition.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The 15-year-old fled the scene, according to the police.

Authorities said a gun was recovered at the scene of the incident.

This is a breaking new story, check back for updates.

