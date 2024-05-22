Amtrak service between NYC and Philly ‘temporarily stopped' due to downed wires in NJ

For the second day in a row, train service into and out of New York Penn Station is being impacted by downed power lines.
NJ Transit said rail service in and out of the midtown transit hub was suspended as of 6:15 p.m. as a result of the power issues. Amtrak reported that its train service between Philadelphia and New York was "temporarily stopped."
"Due to downed wires there's a hold on service between Philadelphia and New York City," according to an Amtrak spokesperson, adding that the lines were down near Kearny.
Amtrak said after 7 p.m. it expected "extensive delays as crews work to resolve this issue."
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
North Jersey Coast Line and Raritan Valley said at least one train from each service was delayed.
NJ Transit said rail tickets and passes would be cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken, and 33rd St. in Manhattan.
U.S. & World
Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.
It was less than 36 hours ago, when travelers Tuesday morning faced similar delays due to another downed wire.