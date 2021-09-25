What to Know Pennsylvania State Rep. Kevin Boyle (D-Philadelphia) was arrested and charged with harassment and violation of a protection from abuse order.

Boyle, 41, was taken into custody by 15th District officers shortly before 3 p.m. Friday.

He was released Saturday morning on his own recognizance.

Boyle, 41, was taken into custody by 15th District officers shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, Philadelphia police confirmed with NBC10. He was released Saturday morning on his own recognizance.

“It is important to note that Kevin Boyle is not accused of any act of violence. By agreement with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, Kevin is scheduled for a mental health evaluation," Boyle's attorney, R. Emmett Madden, told NBC10 in a written statement. "He intends to follow through with all court, mental health and medical recommendations, including treatment. We are confident that with treatment, Kevin can return to full health, resolve these charges, and continue serving his constituents.”

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported the harassment charge was filed by Boyle’s wife though NBC10 has not confirmed this with police.

“We are saddened to learn of Rep. Kevin Boyle’s arrest and concerned for everyone involved in this situation. We understand that Rep. Boyle has been dealing with ongoing mental health challenges and we’re thankful to learn that he’s agreed to undergo evaluation and treatment," Pennsylvania House Democratic Leadership wrote to NBC10. "Sadly, too many families deal with these challenges shrouded by stigma or shame. Our thoughts and prayers are first and foremost with Rep. Boyle’s wife and two young children."

Boyle, a Democrat, was elected to the House of Representatives in 2010 and represents the 172nd District which covers parts of Philadelphia and Montgomery County. The Inquirer also reports that Boyle was removed from his position as House Finance Committee chairman and had his access to the Capitol limited for unknown reasons.

“We will ensure that the residents of the 172nd Legislative District see no disruption to constituent services during this time," House Democratic Leadership wrote. "Our focus will remain on ensuring Rep. Boyle can get the necessary help he needs, and we give our full support to his wife during this difficult time.”

In a statement sent to NBC10, the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus called for Boyle to step down from office.

“The news of Rep. Boyle’s arrest is more than troubling. The allegations against him, if true, mean he should no longer hold public office,” the spokesperson wrote. “It is clear Rep. Boyle should resign from office now to focus on his personal health and the future well-being of those around him.”