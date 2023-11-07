A funeral home and a barbershop? Unique polling places in Philadelphia this Election Day

Election Day has arrived in Philadelphia and thousands of people are expected to vote. Most polling places are set up at schools, recreation centers and libraries but there are also some unusual sites where Philadelphians can cast their ballot.

Here's a list of some unexpected polling places:

Museums

Have you ever thought about casting your ballot inside a museum? Both the Mummers Museum in South Philadelphia and the Museum of the American Revolution are serving as polling locations this Election Day.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

A karate studio

Don't worry you don't need a black belt in order to vote but Action Karate in Mt. Airy will be a place where some Philadelphians can cast their ballots.

Restaurants

There are a few restaurants that have opened their doors for voters this Election Day but one noteworthy place is Chickies & Pete's in South Philadelphia. Instead of the usual Philadelphia Eagles fans crowding the bars, the restaurant will be used for those who want to vote.

A music school

Listen to music and vote, the best of both worlds. The Settlement Music School in West Philadelphia is being utilized as a voting location for Philadelphians. You may even catch some performances while you wait in line.

A ballroom

You might want to pick out your fanciest outfit because at Yesha Ballroom in South Philadelphia, you can waltz your way in and vote at this polling location.

Funeral homes

Not quite the place you may want to be on Election Day but locations such as Lambie Funeral Home in Northeast Philadelphia, Tomaszewski Funeral Home in Port Richmond and Dupree Funeral Home in North Philadelphia have opened their doors to voters.

A collision center

Located in Northeast Philadelphia, Caliber Collision Garage is not only a place where you can get your car repaired but it's also a place to cast your ballot.

Barbershops and salons

Need a haircut? Wrights Barber Shop in West Oak Lane is a polling location this year among a few other salons such as True Image Salon and Divine Creations Unisex Salon in West Philadelphia.