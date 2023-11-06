It's Election Day in Philadelphia.

Voters citywide will be taking their shot at electing a new mayor, new members of City Council, and other important elected positions in City Hall on Tuesday.

Philly voters will join voters from across Pennsylvania in high-stakes statewide elections for Supreme Court, Superior Court and Commonwealth Court. Across the river in New Jersey, voters are hitting the voting booths in various municipal-level elections, plus statewide races for State Assembly and State Senate.

NBC10 has complete Decision 2023 coverage of the general election, including the results of all the big races across our area and reactions from the candidates.

Follow our complete coverage on this page all day, and for live updating election results after polls close, head to our 2023 election results page.