Pa. Election Day: What to know before you head to the polls

One way or another, after Tuesday's elections, Philadelphia will have a new mayor -- and City Council could look very different.

This week's elections will allow voters to decide who will sit in the seat atop Philadelphia government and the make up of City Council -- along with who will be named Sheriff, City Controller, and Register of Wills.

🗳️ But, before any candidates can claim victory, voters need to know what to do in order to do their civic duty on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023:

✅ When are polls open in Pennsylvania?

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Polling places throughout Pennsylvania will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7.

✅ Are you registered to vote?

Of course, you'll have to have already made sure you're registered to vote.

If you're planning to vote remotely, make sure you've received a mail-in ballot.

✅ I'm registered as an independant. Can I vote on Tuesday?

Yes.

Unlike the primary elections, independent voters in Philadelphia, and throughout the state, are able to participate in every election that impacts their voting district.

✅ Where is my polling place?

If you're planning to head to the polls, you need to know where your local polling place is.

Pennsylvania has set up an online tool to allow voters to easily figure out where their polling place is. Just put in your home address and you'll be told where you'll need to be to vote on Tuesday.

✅ Do I need to show ID at the polls?

Only first-time voters or voters who are voting in a new polling place for the first time need to show some form of identification in order to vote.

These voters can find the approved forms of identification needed, here.

But, if you've voted at your polling place in previous elections, you won't be asked to show ID. You will, however, need to sign a voter log.

✅ Can I still vote by mail?

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot passed on Oct. 31. Voters who have mail-in ballots have to make sure the ballots are returned to their local board of elections by 8 p.m. on Nov. 7.

That means, it may be too late to just throw a mail-in or absentee ballot into the mail and expect it to be where it needs to be in time as postmarks aren't enough.

But, until 8 p.m. Tuesday, mail-in ballots can still be dropped off in drop boxes.

However, voters cannot submit mail-in ballots at their local polling places -- unless there is a ballot drop-off box there.

Click here for a list of mail-in ballot drop-off locations in Philadelphia.

If you have a blank mail-in ballot and have decided that you'd rather vote in-person, you can bring an unused ballot and mail-in envelopes to your local polling place to have them voided. Then, you may then vote in-person.

✅ How is Election Day voting integrity being protected?

If you head to your local polling place and feel threatened or intimidated -- or if you see issues that you feel could interfere with a free and fair election process -- the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has set up an Election Task Force to help ensure there are no issues that could hamper Tuesday's elections.

Starting when the polls open, voters can report any concerns to the task force by calling 215–686–9641.

Officials said that the task force will work with City commissioners and law enforcement groups to investigate any reported violations of the Pennsylvania Election Code and other criminal activity at polling locations.

✅ Do you know who is on your ballot?

You'll need to know what is on your ballot and who you'll be able to vote for.

Democrat Cherelle Parker and Republican David Oh squared off Thursday morning in their only debate ahead of November's election for Philadelphia mayor. The proposed Sixers' arena and crumbling schools were among the topics discussed., reports NBC10's Lauren Mayk.

This week, in Philadelphia, the biggest race might be between two former city councilmembers hoping to be crowned as Mayor Jim Kenney's successor once the dust has settled.

Cherelle Parker, a Democrat with a long political history in Philadelphia, is most likely to be in line to be Philadelphia's 100th mayor.

The 51-year-old Parker, who also served for 10 years as a state representative for a district in northwest Philadelphia, would be the first woman to serve as the city's top executive.

Yet, there is still a chance that Republican David Oh could be elected -- even though there hasn't been a Republican in the mayor's office in seven decades.

Though Oh's win would be considered unlikely due to the 8-to-1 edge Democrats have over Republicans on the city's voter rolls.

But even if he were elected, Oh might have to deal with an unfriendly City Council, as voters could eliminate all Republicans from the body.

In City Council, voters will be able to decide contests for the city's 3rd and 10th councilmanic districts, as well as decide who will sit on at-large seats on council.

Voters will also be able to vote for candidates vying to be the Sheriff, City Controller, and the Register of Wills.

Along with these contests in Philadelphia, voters will also be able to determine who will fill an empty seat on the Pa. State Supreme Court -- which was vacated when former chief justice Max Baer died, just months before he planned to retire.

Here, voters will be able to choose to elect either Democrat Daniel McCaffery or Republican Carolyn Carluccio.

If you're a city resident unsure of what might be on your ballot, the Philadelphia City Commissioners office has put together sample ballots for voters no matter where they live in the city.