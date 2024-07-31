Battleground Politics

Undecided Pa. voters weigh in on Kamala Harris campaign, changes to 2024 race

Undecided Pennsylvania voters shared their thoughts on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump and changes to the 2024 presidential race

By Lauren Mayk

NBC Universal, Inc.

Earlier this year, NBC10’s Lauren Mayk spoke with undecided Pennsylvania voters about the 2024 presidential race. Now that President Joe Biden has dropped out of the race and former President Donald Trump has a running mate, Lauren reconnected with those voters to hear their thoughts about the changes as well as whether or not they’ve made a decision. 

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode: 

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

1st interview: Michele Frankel of Bucks County, Pennsylvania 

1:44 – Thoughts on the presidential race now that Biden is out 

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

2:37 – State of the economy 

2nd interview: Pam Barnes of Montgomery County, Pennsylvania 

4:23 – The current presidential race 

4:50 – Thoughts on Kamala Harris 

6:04 – RNC and JD Vance 

6:54 – Hearing from Donald Trump’s granddaughter

3rd interview: Ian Callaghan, Temple University student 

8:02 – Whether or not he’ll support Kamala Harris 

9:02 – Kamala Harris and Biden’s policies 

10:30 – Whether or not the country would be ready for a female president 

10:53 – Concern over Harris’ chances of winning 

Battleground Politics with Lauren Mayk

Battleground Politics Jul 22

Sen. Kim Ward speaks on the importance of Pa. in the presidential race

Battleground Politics Jul 19

Delegates at RNC respond to assassination attempt on Trump

You can subscribe to Battleground Politics on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever else you get your favorite podcasts. You can also watch or listen to every episode right here on NBC10.com, the NBC10 YouTube channel, and in rotation on our streaming channels.

Subscribe to Battleground Politics anywhere you get your podcasts: Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | Google Play (soon) | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Battleground PoliticsPennsylvaniaDecision 2024
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us