Earlier this year, NBC10’s Lauren Mayk spoke with undecided Pennsylvania voters about the 2024 presidential race. Now that President Joe Biden has dropped out of the race and former President Donald Trump has a running mate, Lauren reconnected with those voters to hear their thoughts about the changes as well as whether or not they’ve made a decision.

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:

1st interview: Michele Frankel of Bucks County, Pennsylvania

1:44 – Thoughts on the presidential race now that Biden is out

2:37 – State of the economy

2nd interview: Pam Barnes of Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

4:23 – The current presidential race

4:50 – Thoughts on Kamala Harris

6:04 – RNC and JD Vance

6:54 – Hearing from Donald Trump’s granddaughter

3rd interview: Ian Callaghan, Temple University student

8:02 – Whether or not he’ll support Kamala Harris

9:02 – Kamala Harris and Biden’s policies

10:30 – Whether or not the country would be ready for a female president

10:53 – Concern over Harris’ chances of winning

