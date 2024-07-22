Sen. Kim Ward speaks on the importance of Pa. in the presidential race

Editor's Note: This interview took place before Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

Senator Kim Ward is the President Pro Tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate and the highest-ranking Republican in the Pennsylvania legislature. In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, Lauren Mayk spoke with Sen. Ward outside the Republican National Convention about a variety of topics, including the current political environment and what’s ahead for Pennsylvania.

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:

1:00 – How Pennsylvania is being viewed

1:50 – Trump’s chances in Pennsylvania

2:50 – The impact of inflation on Pa. voters

3:45 – Immigration and the border

5:00 – Mass deportation

5:52 – Strong rhetoric during the presidential race

8:35 – Changing the political environment

10:40 – Potential reactions if Trump loses

11:18 – The GOP’s plans for Pennsylvania

12:04 – The likelihood of knowing the election results early in Pa.

