To Stop Crime, Philly Council President Wants More Cameras Watching Schools

Philadelphia's city council president wants to install at least 85 surveillance cameras near schools across the city to help police combat gun crime and protect students in high-crime areas.

In the wake of a deadly shooting outside of a North Philadelphia School, Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke, along with 4th District Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. and 7th District Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez, introduced the “School Safe Corridors” resolution Thursday.

The resolution calls for cameras to be installed around 24 different schools spread out of six police districts in the city. The schools have “the greatest incidence of violent crimes within a 1000-foot safe corridor zone,” the resolution says.

“We have to do more to protect students coming to and from school, teachers and others who work in the schools, and residents who live in neighborhoods plagued by all of the gun violence,” Clarke said.

Clarke had already asked the Philadelphia Police Department to do research on the schools with the greatest need. Wednesday's shooting triggered Thursday's announcement, a spokesman said.

On Wednesday afternoon, four people were shot outside of St. Malachy Catholic School at North 1tth and West Thompson streets. A 19-year-old woman later died, while three men were hurt.

Cameras at and around that school helped police investigating the shooting.

The City Council committees on Public Safety and Education will hold future hearings on the proposal.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.