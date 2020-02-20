Philadelphia

Body Found Upside Down in Burning Station Wagon on Philly Street

Firefighters find a body in a burned-out station wagon along West Fishers Lane in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood

By Pamela Osborne and Dan Stamm

Police investigate the burned-out station wagon.

Neighbors heard what sounded like an explosion in a North Philadelphia neighborhood early Thursday morning and when firefighters arrived to put out the blaze, they made a grisly discovery.

Firefighters extinguished the burning Mercedes station wagon parked along West Fishers Lane near North Sydenham in Logan around 2 a.m. to find a body burned nearly to the bone, Philadelphia police said.

The body was positioned upside down in the passenger side of the vehicle, police said.

The fire was so hot it melted the siding of a nearby garage.

Mystery surrounds the death as investigators couldn’t tell the age or gender of the body. They also couldn’t determine how the person died.

The wagon is registered to a Philadelphia address, but not one in the immediate area, police said.

An ATF officer used a K-9 to canvass the area in hopes of finding signs of an accelerant.

