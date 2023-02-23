After more than 20 years in City Council -- 12 of them as Council president -- Darrell Clarke will not seek re-election for another four-year term.

NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle was there as Clarke announced on Thursday that, "after serious consideration," he has decided not to run for another term after his current term expires at the end of this year.

BREAKING : Council President Clarke announces he won’t seek re-election to City Council.



Says he plans to continue to serve the public in other ways. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/pjOXtdDrYo — Miguel Martinez-Valle (@MiguelMValle) February 23, 2023

"Some people have asked 'why has it taken you so long to make a decision?'," Clarke said. "This is a not a decision that one makes very easily or very quickly."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

As noted in a press release on Clarke's decision, he was first elected to City Council as 5th District Councilmember in 1999, replacing former 5th District Member and Council President John F. Street, who resigned to run for Mayor.

Clarke was re-elected to Council in 2003, 2007 and 2011 – after which he obtained the support of his Council colleagues to succeed Anna Verna as Council President.

He was re-elected to Council in 2015 and 2019, and unanimously supported each time by his colleagues for another term as Council President, noted Clarke's office.

“We have much more work to do this year,” Clarke said in a statement. “Implementing reforms to the Zoning Board of Adjustment, rolling out the first class of Public Safety Enforcement Officers, creating a new Chief Public Safety Director, studying our workforce and recommending reforms to help with worker attraction and retention, creating a new Deputy Commerce official focused on job creation – all these initiatives and others are on the plate in 2023. We have work to do.”

As for what's next for the lawmaker, Clarke said that he plans to work hard for the next ten months and to remain involved in public service after his term comes to an end.

"At the end of the day, I think it's my time to do some other things," said Clarke. "I will continue to be involved in public service. I will max out for the next ten months, as it relates to what I'm going to do with my collogues in the City Council of Philadelphia. There will be no slowing down."