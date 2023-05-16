Polls closed at 8 p.m. for the Philadelphia Primary Election. You can follow the results here throughout the night.

Nearly 30 Democratic candidates are running for five contested at-large seats on Philadelphia's City Council.

Six Republicans are seeking at-large seats, as well.

A number of districts -- the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5, and 6th -- are completely uncontested and the Democratic incumbents here are expected to win easily.

There are no Republicans running for these seats and Democratic incumbents in these districts are expected to be unopposed in the general election.

However, there are still some seats up for grabs.

In the 10th District, Democratic challenger Gary Masino hopes to unseat Republican incumbent Brian O'Neill -- though, that will be decided in the general election. Both O'Neill and Masino are unopposed in the primaries.

In challenges for the Democratic primaries, in the 7th District, sitting councilwoman Quetcy Lozada is facing a challenge from Andrés Celin. Celin, a community organizer, said he wanted to join the race to fight for communities that he believes have been left behind by government.

In the city's 8th councilmanic district, longtime councilwoman Cindy Bass is challenged by Democrat, Seth Anderson-Oberman. Anderson-Oberman is a union organizer who has focused his campaign on improving city schools, addressing the city's housing crisis and working on a comprehensive approach to violent crime in the city.

Democratic 9th District Councilman Anthony Phillips is facing off against a pair of challengers. Democrat James Williams, a former track and field coach who worked for Republican councilman David Oh in the past, and Democrat Yvette Young, a former construction auditor for Philadelphia's Office of the Controller.

Beyond these contests, 27 Democratic candidates are seeking the five open at-large seats.

There are two other at-large seats also contested. These are set aside for non-majority party candidates.

Six Republicans are vying for these spots.

In a packed race, one of the standout challengers includes Democrat Rue Landau, who would be the city's first openly LGBQ councilmember, if elected.

There are also two members of the Working Families Party that will be vying for open at-large seats -- including incumbent Kendra Brooks -- but these individuals will not appear on ballots in the primaries.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.