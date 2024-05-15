Duct-taped Kitten, rescued from Chester County home, finds new fur-ever family

It's a purrfect ending for one small kitten!

Last month, Brandywine Valley SPCA announced dozens of animals living in deplorable conditions, including a duct-taped kitten were rescued from a Chester County home.

At the time, officials said the kitten, whom they named Roo, was about a month old and was smelling of waste, infection, and was missing a front leg.

Roo was rushed to the Brandywine Valley's West Chester campus to be treated and has remained there these past few weeks to recover.

"She needed emergency surgery at just 5 weeks old, weighing less than a pound. She was so tiny that she needed a paper plate instead of a cone to keep her from getting to her staples. But she made it through," the shelter said in a Facebook post.

Roo healed up while in foster care and now loves nothing more than to jump onto furniture and run up and down the stairs, according to the shelter.

The shelter said Roo's adoptive family found her by "serendipity." Her new owner said she had recently lost her own cat and she dreamt about Roo after hearing her story.

"Upon meeting Roo for the first time, Roo immediately curled up in the adopter's arms the same way her previous cat used to, went to sleep, and was reluctant to be taken away from her. It was as though Roo chose her new home and when she was finally cleared medically to go to her forever home, we knew she already had her place picked out," the shelter said.

To see other pets up for adoption visit bvspca.org for more information.