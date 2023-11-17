Kendra Brooks speaks on the rise of the Working Families Party in Philly

The Working Families Party has been gaining power in Philadelphia and recently won two City Council seats.

Kendra Brooks was elected in 2019 as part of the Working Families Party and then reelected in November along with Nicolas O’Rourke.

In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, Lauren Mayk spoke with Brooks about how they did it, what’s ahead in City Hall and what she and her supporters will do in 2024.

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:

1:00 – How will City Council be different with two Working Families Party members?

2:51 – What issues would Kendra Brooks like to take on in the next year?

4:40 – Relationship with Democratic Mayor-Elect Cherelle Parker

6:28 – Why is Kendra Brooks not a Democrat?

8:38 – What’s next for the Working Families Party?

10:28 – Will Working Families Party voters support President Joe Biden in 2024?

12:02 – Are Working Families Party voters satisfied with President Biden?

14:18 – Is there anything President Biden needs to do to win over non-supporters?

15:08 – Does Kendra Brooks support President Biden?

15:30 – What did Kendra Brooks learn from the primary?

17:56 – What conversations helped the Working Families Party appeal to voters?

