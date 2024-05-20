Bucks Co. woman charged with falsely accusing man of attempted rape, kidnapping

A Bucks County woman is charged with falsely accusing a man of trying to rape and kidnap her outside of a grocery store in April.

On Monday, May 20, 20-year-old Anjela Borisova Uromova of Bristol Township, Pennsylvania, was charged with false alarm to an agency of public safety, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, false reports and unsworn falsification to authorities.

Uromova initially accused a man -- who we are no longer naming due to the charges against him being dropped -- of attacking her outside of the Redner’s store on Lincoln Highway in Middletown Township, Pennsylvania, back on April 16. Uromova claimed the man grabbed her from behind after she parked her truck in the parking lot. She said she struggled to escape and that the man tried to pull down her pants, punched her in the face and attempted to move her to his vehicle. Uromova said she continued to scream and scared him off.

The man was later arrested in Bristol Township and charged with attempted kidnapping, attempted rape and other offenses. He remained incarcerated for 31 days.

During the investigation, Middletown Township Police collected and reviewed surveillance video from multiple retailers in the area where Uromova claimed the attack occurred. A detective with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office also reviewed Uromova’s cellphone data. The investigation led to the discovery of multiple inconsistencies and contradictory information from Uromova, investigators said. On Friday, May 17, detectives spoke with Uromova about the inconsistencies. She then admitted to lying about the entire incident and police determined that an assault never occurred, investigators said.

Uromova was arraigned on Monday and remanded to Bucks County Correctional Facility under $30,000 bail, 10 percent. The man, meanwhile, was freed from the Bucks County Correctional Facility on May 17 and all charges against him have been withdrawn.

Information on Uromova's legal representation is currently unavailable online.