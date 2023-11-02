Carluccio, McCaffery speak on Pa. Supreme Court race, abortion and election laws

In Episode 9 of Battleground Politics, NBC10’s Lauren Mayk speaks with Republican Carolyn Carluccio and Democrat Dan McCaffery about their heated and expensive race for Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court. The race between both candidates has gotten plenty of attention outside of Pennsylvania due in part to the possibility that the Pa. Supreme Court could see cases involving abortion and elections in the future. Democrats hold the majority on the court and the race won’t change the balance of power. But if Carluccio wins, it would cut the margin down to only one justice.

Here's a full breakdown of the episode:

Republican Carolyn Carluccio

:50 - How and why the race has become heated

1:18 - How else should judges get selected if we didn’t elect them?

1:45 - Why Carolyn Carluccio is a Republican and her political alignments

2:15 - Carluccio responds to allegations that she wiped anti-abortion language from her website

3:15 - Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation endorsements and Carluccio's stance on abortion access

5:25 - Judicial activism

6:40 - Election laws in Pennsylvania and voting by mail

8:47 - 2020 election

10:46 - Possibility of changing Pennsylvania’s constitution

11:40 - Why Carolyn Carluccio wants to be on the Pa. Supreme Court

Democrat Daniel McCaffery

12:25 - The race has become national and heated

14:05 - Why Daniel McCaffery is a Democrat

15:03 - Democrats and abortion rights

16:17 - What McCaffery could do while on the court to protect abortion access and women's rights

18:01 - Judicial activism

19:15 - Responding to attack ads, scandal accusations

21:55 - Constitution as a living document and what that means

23:01 - Debate over election laws

24:12 - Handling mail-in ballots

25:05 - Pennsylvania’s constitution potentially amended by voters, Supreme Court

