In the latest episode of Battleground Politics with Lauren Mayk, Pennsylvania Republican Chair Lawrence Tabas talks about why his party as well as former president Donald Trump have recently embraced mail-in ballots ahead of the 2024 election.

Meanwhile, political consultant Mustafa Rashed discusses how the GOP change will alter the tactics of Democrats.

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

1:17 – How Republican voters are reacting to the ‘Bank Your Vote’ campaign

2:22 – Why Trump changed his stance on mail-in ballots

3:05 – How can Republicans catch up with Democrats on mail-in ballots?

4:36 – Changing the minds of Pennsylvania Republican voters

5:56 – Is Lawrence Tabas comfortable about mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania?

6:36 – How Republicans developed the ‘Bank Your Vote’ campaign

7:21 – Are Republicans getting pushback on mail-in ballots?

8:16 – What would the GOP consider a success for mail-in ballots?

9:50 – How are Democrats currently approaching mail-in ballots?

11:11 – Do Democrats need to handle mail-in ballots differently?

12:30 – The importance of Philly’s General Election

14:10 – The impact of local organizations on mail-in ballot voting

15:30 – GOP voters beginning to embrace mail-in ballots

16:30 – The future of mail-in and early voting in Pennsylvania

You can subscribe to Battleground Politics on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever else you get your favorite podcasts. You can also watch or listen to every episode right here on NBC10.com, the NBC10 YouTube channel, and in rotation on our streaming channels.

Subscribe to Battleground Politics anywhere you get your podcasts:

Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | Google Play (soon) | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube