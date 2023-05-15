Months of campaigning and canvasing will come to an end on Tuesday in Pennsylvania.

This week's primary elections will allow voters to select the candidates -- Democrat or Republican -- that will face off in the general election this November.

🗳️ But, before any candidates can claim victory, voters need to know what to do in order to do their civic duty on Tuesday, May 16, 2023:

✅ When Are Polls Open in Pennsylvania?

Polling places throughout the Keystone State will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16.

✅ Are You Registered to Vote?

Of course, you'll have to have already made sure you're registered to vote and, if you're planning to vote remotely, make sure you've received a mail-in ballot.

Also, in order to take part in the primary elections, you'll need to be a registered member of a political party.

✅ I'm Registered as an Independent, Can I Vote Tuesday?

Pennsylvania's primaries are considered closed elections, meaning only registered Democratic or Republican voters can select their party's candidates for the future general election.

However, independent voters can still participate. In Philadelphia, they are able to provide input on four ballot questions.

And, in Delaware County, all residents of the 163rd District can vote in a special election after the former representative, Democrat Mike Zabel, resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

This race could have implications on which party could take the majority in the state house and potentially claim control of the legislative agenda and the chamber's voting calendar.

✅ Where Is Your Polling Place?

If you're planning to head to the polls, you need to know where your local polling place is.

Pennsylvania has set up an online tool to allow voters to easily figure out where their polling place is. Just put in your home address and you'll be told where you'll need to be to vote on Tuesday.

✅ Will You Need to Show ID at the Polls?

Only first-time voters or voters who are voting in a new polling place for the first time need to show some form of identification in order to vote.

These voters can find the approved forms of identification needed, here.

But, if you've voted at your polling place in previous elections, you won't be asked to show ID. You will, however, need to sign a voter log.

✅ Can You Still Vote by Mail?

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot has passed. Voters who have mail-in ballots have to make sure the ballots are returned to their local board of elections by 8 p.m. on May 16.

That means, it's probably too late to just throw a mail-in or absentee ballot into the mail and expect it to be where it needs to be in time.

But, until 8 p.m. Tuesday, mail-ins can still be dropped off in drop boxes.

Voters cannot submit mail-in ballots at their local polling places -- unless there is a ballot drop-off box there.

Click here for a list of mail-in ballot drop-off locations in Philadelphia.

However, if you have a blank mail-in ballot and want to vote in-person, you can bring an unused ballot and mail-in envelopes to your local polling place to have them voided and may then vote in-person.

✅ How Is Primary Day Integrity Being Monitored?

On primary day, when you head to your local polling place, if you feel threatened or intimidated -- or if you see issues that you feel could interfere with a free and fair election process -- the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has set up an Election Task Force to help ensure there are no issues that could hamper Tuesday's elections.

Starting when the polls open, voters can report any concerns to the task force by calling 215–686–9641.

Officials said that the task force will work with City commissioners and law enforcement groups to investigate any reported violations of the Pennsylvania Election Code and other criminal activity at polling locations.

✅ Do You Know What - and Who - Is on Your Ballot?

You'll need to know what is on your ballot and who you'll be able to vote for.

As for the most notable election on Tuesday, NBC10's in-depth coverage of this year's mayoral primaries in Philadelphia is helpful for anyone voting in the city.

Though that race might get the lion's share of attention, voters in the city will also have the ability to vote for candidates for city controller, city commissioner, at-large councilmembers -- where there are 27 candidates running for five seats -- as well as select candidates for the register of wills and the sheriff's office.

Also, in Philadelphia, voters will have the opportunity to provide input on four ballot questions to answer and voters throughout Pennsylvania will have the ability to elect a candidate in the race for the state's supreme court.

If you're a city resident unsure of what might be on your ballot, the Philadelphia City Commissioners office has put together sample ballots for voters no matter where they live in the city.