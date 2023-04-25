Q&A: Here's How to Ensure You're Registered to Vote in Pa., Philly Primaries

Want to vote in the crowded Democratic primary or the back the only candidate in the Republican primary for Philadelphia mayor?

You only less than one week left to register for the May 16, 2023 primary election in Philadelphia and the rest of Pennsylvania.

Here are answers to questions you may have so that you can make sure your vote is counted in the critical primary:

When Is the Registration Deadline for the 2023 Pennsylvania Primary?

You have until Monday, May, 1, to register to vote

Am I Already Registered?

You can check your voter registration status and see what local and federal districts you vote in on the Pa.gov site.

Where Can I Register to Vote?

The Pennsylvania Department of State allows people to register to vote online (just click here). You can also register by mail, in person, at a PennDOT location and at voter registration drives. Any paper forms need to be received by May 1.

Will I Need to Show ID at My Polling Place?

No, unless you are voting at a polling place for the first time, according to the Department of State (DOS). You then should be prepared to present some form of approved ID.

Can I Vote for Another Party Than I'm Registered as?

No. Pennsylvania has closed primaries, meaning you can only vote for candidates running against each other to represent your party. (The nonpartisan Committee of Seventy has a guide comparing closed and open primary systems.)

So, for example, a Republican registered in Philadelphia will only see David Oh (who is running unopposed) on the May 16 primary ballot, while a Democrat gets several options for mayor.

How Do I Switch Political Party?

To switch your registered political party, change your name or address you will need to go to the DOS website (here's the link) or download a voter registration application and drop it off in person or in the mail with your county voter registration office.

Can I Still Vote by Mail?

Yes, people can vote by mail-in or absentee ballot. No reasoning is needed to request a mail-in ballot while an absentee ballot has certain criteria, according to the DOS.

People have until May 9 at 5 p.m. to apply for a mail or absentee ballot through their county election board. Those ballots then must be received by 8 p.m. on May 16, according to DOS.

You can call 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772) to get any more of your voting questions answered by the Department of State.

Who's Running for Philadelphia Mayor?

This biggest race in the region is to become the 100th mayor of Philadelphia.

Nine Democrats and one Republican are in the race.

Current Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney is term-limited and is not on the ballot.

For the past several elections, the Democrat who won the primary went on to win the November general election.

The Democrats who are running are Amen Brown, Jeff Brown, Warren Bloom, Jimmy DeLeon, Allan Domb, Delscia Grey, Helen Gym, Cherelle Parker and Rebecca Rhynhart. Whoever comes out on top in the crowded Democratic field is expected to face Oh -- who is running unopposed -- in the fall.