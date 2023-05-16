Live Blog: Philadelphia Mayoral Election Primary

Months of campaign ads, forums and so many handshakes come to down to this for the candidates vying to become Philadelphia's 100th mayor.

In Philadelphia, where registered Democrats far outweigh Republicans, the Democratic Primary on May, 16, 2023, is widely considered to be the election that decides who will replace term-limit Democrat Jim Kenney in City Hall.

Nine Democrats in total are running with former council members Allan Domb, Helen Gym and Cherelle Parker; former city controller Rebecca Rhynhart; and political outsider and grocer Jeff Brown seen as the favorites to win the primary.

On the GOP side, former City Councilmember David Oh is running unopposed.

Keep checking back on this page throughout Tuesday (and potentially into the days ahead) to get the latest developments about the race.