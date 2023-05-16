Philadelphia Mayoral Election 2023
Live Blog

Live Blog: Philadelphia Mayoral Election Primary

Check this live blog for the latest developments in the 2023 primary for Philadelphia mayor

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Months of campaign ads, forums and so many handshakes come to down to this for the candidates vying to become Philadelphia's 100th mayor.

In Philadelphia, where registered Democrats far outweigh Republicans, the Democratic Primary on May, 16, 2023, is widely considered to be the election that decides who will replace term-limit Democrat Jim Kenney in City Hall.

Nine Democrats in total are running with former council members Allan Domb, Helen Gym and Cherelle Parker; former city controller Rebecca Rhynhart; and political outsider and grocer Jeff Brown seen as the favorites to win the primary.

On the GOP side, former City Councilmember David Oh is running unopposed.

Keep checking back on this page throughout Tuesday (and potentially into the days ahead) to get the latest developments about the race.

Philadelphia Mayoral Election Live Blog

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia Mayoral Election 2023PhiladelphiaDecision 2023
