DNC Recap: On the floor at the convention as Pres. Biden passes the torch to VP Kamala Harris

NBC10 political reporter Lauren Mayk was on the floor with delegates at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. In this episode, hear her conversations with lawmakers (Philadelphia Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson, Congresswoman Madeleine Dean and Senator Chris Coons) - and an unexpected appearance by Delaware Governor John Carney - on the night Hillary Clinton and President Biden took the stage at the DNC. She also spoke with former Congressman Patrick Murphy from Bucks County about his friendship with Gov. Tim Walz and his family.

1:06 – Philadelphia Council member Katherine Gilmore Richardson reflects on Hillary Clinton’s run in 2016

1:34 – Richardson on chants of “Lock Him Up” during Hillary Clinton’s speech

2:44 – Pennsylvania Congresswoman Madeleine Dean how she’s feeling being at the DNC for the first time

4:47 – Rep. Dean on President Joe Biden stepping aside and not running again

5:55 – Delaware Gov. John Carney joins the conversation to reflect on President Biden’s life in politics

8:30 – Delaware Senator Chris Coons on the historic nature of the DNC

9:21 – Sen. Coons shares the advice Pres. Biden shared with him

10:07 – Coons talks about Biden’s decision to step aside for Vice President Kamala Harris to run for the White House

11:05 – Coons discusses Biden’s potential impact on VP Harris’ campaign and possible administration

13:20 – Coons on protests regarding the Israel-Hamas War and the election

14:55 – Former Congressman Patrick Murphy from Bucks County shares insight into knowing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz

17:02 – Murphy shares his thoughts on former President Donald Trump’s criticism of Walz’s military service

18:33 – Murphy how Bucks County voters will view Walz’s record as governor in Minnesota

