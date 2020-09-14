Joe Biden

Joe Biden Casts Ballot Ahead of Delaware State Primary

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, cast their ballots by appointment Monday

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Joe Biden has voted in Delaware's primary, casting a ballot by appointment a day before the polls formally open.

The Democratic presidential nominee and his wife, Jill, voted Monday morning at the New Castle Board of Elections. She wore boots with “VOTE” stenciled on each one.

Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech on climate change exacerbating the wildfires raging in California and other states later in the day from Wilmington, Delaware, where the couple lives.

Monday evening, the former vice president will address via internet the Poor People’s Campaign virtual event “Voting is Power Unleashed.”

