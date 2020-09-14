New Joe Biden Ad Aims at Black Voters

A new ad from the Biden campaign makes an appeal to “the thousands who did not vote” and implores them to show up this year “for our future and for our country.”

The ad featuring men sitting in a barbershop is one of two ads the campaign launched Monday in an effort to reach out to Black voters, a key component of former Vice President Joe Biden’s success in the primary and fate in the general election, with 50 days left before Election Day.

The other ad - also part of a series the campaign calls “Shop Talk” - features Pittsburgh executive Marimba Milliones, the president and CEO of the Hill Development Corporation and highlights plans to invest in minority-owned businesses. The ads are expected to air online and on TV statewide in Pennsylvania.

In the commercial set in a barbershop, a group gathers while wearing masks and, the Biden campaign points out in a release, having a “socially distanced” conversation. They also talk about President Trump and a current distrust of the government, with one person saying “there is no good reason not to vote” and another saying “you can’t sit on the sidelines.”

In 2016, then-candidate Trump beat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania by less than 45,000 votes.

An NBC News/Marist poll released last week shows likely non-white voters in Pennsylvania supporting former Vice President Joe Biden over President Trump, 75 percent to 19 percent. Both candidates got support from 49 percent of white voters, according to the poll.