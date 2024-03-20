NJ transportation agency swoops in to save 2024 Atlantic City Airshow

New state-related funding has parachuted in to save the 2024 Atlantic City Airshow.

Amid growing rumors that the annual Jersey Shore tradition wouldn't happen this summer, both New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small announced that they had found the funds to keep the show -- which draws half a million people, or more -- going.

"Today is truly a great day here in the city of Atlantic City as we announce that the 2024 airshow is on," Small said while putting to rest at a Wednesday news conference any thoughts of the show not taking place over the beach, Atlantic Ocean and Atlantic City Boardwalk this summer.

There were concerns from the chamber of commerce over funding for the aerial tradition, Small said. It costs around $300,000 to put on the show properly, the Democrat said.

Greater Atlantic City Chamber President Michael Chait on Wednesday said that the airshow was at risk months ago and that in December the US Air Force Thunderbirds told organizers they wouldn't be coming back.

The chamber had prepared a news release to go out Thursday morning if the money hadn't come through, Chait said.

"As mayor I didn't care where the money came from, the airshow is important," Small said while noting the economic windfall for all types of businesses and to visitors and residents.

In stepped a state agency after Small called the governor and some others.

"The Atlantic City Airshow brings thousands of spectators to the beaches of Atlantic City every year and is essential to the success of the city’s economy," Murphy, a second-term Democrat, said in a brief statement Tuesday. "We’re thrilled to announce a partnership with the South Jersey Transportation Authority and Atlantic City International Airport to ensure this fantastic event takes place this summer.”

The 2024 show is getting $300,000 from SJTA and will be presented by AC Airport, according to the governor's office. Visit Atlantic City remains as the title sponsor.

The 2024 airshow -- dubbed "A Salute to Those Who Serve" -- is set for Tuesday, Aug. 13 and Wednesday, Aug. 14. The city's chamber of commerce estimates that the show leads to a $50 million impact despite most of the event being free to beachgoers.

Stay tuned in the weeks and months ahead as we learn more about the 2024 AC Airshow.