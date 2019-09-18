Justin Trudeau Darkened Face for 'Aladdin' Costume in 2001 Photo

In this Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, file photo, Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, pauses while speaking at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

A 2001 photo appeared to show that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau darkened his face dramatically as part of a costume for an "Arabian Nights"-themed gala, according to a report from Time magazine Wednesday, NBC News reports.

The photo was from a 2000-2001 yearbook from West Point Grey Academy, where Trudeau once taught, provided to the outlet by Vancouver businessman Michael Adamson, according to Time. The prime minister would have been 29 at the time of the photo.

Zita Astravas, the media relations lead of the Liberal Party of Canada, confirmed to NBC News that Truedeau is in the photo, which was taken in 2001 at the school’s annual dinner, which had a costume theme.

"He attended with friends and colleagues dressed as a character from Aladdin," Astravas confirmed in a statement.