From new voting systems in Pennsylvania to critical local races in the suburbs to General Assembly seats up for grabs, voters in the area are facing some big decisions Tuesday.

While Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is expected to romp in his bid for re-election over little-known Republican Billy Ciancaglini on this Election Day, fascinating political stories abound in other races across the Delaware Valley.

As the hours dwindle down on polling place hours in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, those races all come with big "if's."

Polls close at 8 p.m. in both states. There is no election in Delaware.

The Delaware County district attorney's race could be a flash point for progressive criminal justice reform IF ... the Democratic candidate beats out incumbent moderate Republican Kat Copeland. Said Democrat Jack Stollsteimer received about $100,000 in support from a PAC funded by billionaire progressive George Soros.

The Philadelphia City Council at-large races may prove a final nail in the coffin of urban conservatives in America's sixth-largest city IF ... third-party liberal candidates overcome steep obstacles to win longheld Republican seats. Two candidates representing the Working Families Party need enough registered Democrats to vote for them instead of candidates from their own party to topple a system set up to guarantee two seats for the Republican Party.

The Delaware County Council is possibly set up for a first-in-our-lifetimes reset IF ... three Democrats are able to beat three Republicans for the open seats on the five-member governing body. The Republican Party has dominated the Council for decades, but deep cracks surfaced two years ago when Democrats won two seats. Now, the Dems are looking to take a majority on Council.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. in Pennsylvania and 6 a.m. in New Jersey.

There are other local races in the Delaware Valley that could produce noteworthy outcomes — and have effects on policy-making in the region — on this Election Day.

In Chester County, Tom Hogan, the county’s DA the last eight years, is not running for a third term. That leaves a vacancy for top prosecutor in the large and diverse Southeastern Pennsylvania county.

For Philadelphia sheriff, the Democratic nominee, Rochelle Bilal, is set to become the first female sheriff elected in the city's history.

A contentious re-election bid of first-term Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Gale, a Trump acolyte, is worth watching in a bellwether county on an Election Day that will eventually be dissected for trends heading into the presidential election year in 2020.

In New Jersey, every seat in the 80-member General Assembly is on ballots across the Garden State. Democrats hold a large majority in the legislative body.

Turnout will also be something to watch in the off-year election. As always, voter watchdog groups like Committee of Seventy and law enforcement agencies like the Philadelphia District Attorney's office will monitor polling places and ballot box issues.

To report problems on Election Day in Philadelphia, call (215) 686-1590.

The state of Pennsylvania offers voters a portal to search for their polling place, as does the state of New Jersey and the city of Philadelphia.