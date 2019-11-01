Beto O'Rourke Dropping Out of Presidential Race

Democrat Beto O'Rourke has announced he's dropping his 2020 presidential bid.

O'Rourke tweeted Friday that his campaign "has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively." He writes, "In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee."

O'Rourke had been struggling to break through a crowded Democratic field. He entered the race in March with buzz from his narrow 2018 Senate loss to Republican incumbent Ted Cruz in Texas.

But as the excitement over his candidacy began to fade, O'Rourke was forced to stage a "reintroduction" of his campaign to reinvigorate it. After a mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso, Texas, he began to center his campaign on gun violence prevention.

— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019

He made the announcement in a post on medium.com.

"We will work to ensure that the Democratic nominee is successful in defeating Donald Trump in 2020," he wrote. "I can tell you firsthand from having the chance to know the candidates, we will be well served by any one of them, and I’m going to be proud to support whoever that nominee is."

