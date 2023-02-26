fire

One Dead in West Philly Nursing Home Fire

A person has died in a fire early Sunday morning at the Kearsley Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in the Wynnefield Heights section of the city.

By Hayden Mitman

Fire crews respond to a fire at Kearsley Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on Sunday, Feb. 26.
NBC10

Philadelphia fire companies responded early Sunday morning to a deadly fire in West Philadelphia at the Kearsley Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

According to law enforcement officials, the fire was reported just before 2 a.m. in the center at 2100 N. 49th Street.

The fire was reportedly extinguished by the facility's sprinkler system, but not before one person died during the incident.

Officials have not yet revealed the identity of the individual who died, nor have they detailed what may have caused the fire.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

