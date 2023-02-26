One Dead in West Philly Nursing Home Fire

Philadelphia fire companies responded early Sunday morning to a deadly fire in West Philadelphia at the Kearsley Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

According to law enforcement officials, the fire was reported just before 2 a.m. in the center at 2100 N. 49th Street.

Fatal Fire

City of Philadelphia

BC 9 had a small fire within a healthcare facility, sprinkler activated. Handled with 1&2, BC 9 requested ES12 due to a fatality on the fireground. — PhillyFireNews (@PhillyFireNews) February 26, 2023

The fire was reportedly extinguished by the facility's sprinkler system, but not before one person died during the incident.

Officials have not yet revealed the identity of the individual who died, nor have they detailed what may have caused the fire.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

