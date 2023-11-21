Woman ran into raging NJ house fire to get her pets. She has not been seen since

A woman is missing after a ferocious fire broke out at a New Jersey home, and family members said she ran back into the burning home to save her dog, but hasn't been seen since.

The fire broke out at a home on Conant Street in Hillside around 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to officials. A deputy fire chief said that raging flames prevented first responders from getting inside. Nearby cars and homes were left damaged as a result of the inferno.

Investigators said the 47-year-old woman was able to escape the home, but she ran back inside to get the dog.

"My cousin decided she was going to go in after her dog and she didn’t come out," said Javier Suarez, the woman's cousin. "They’re going to start recovery tomorrow morning at 7."

By sunrise, the recently renovated three-story home was completely destroyed. The flames were eventually doused, but all that remained were charred remains.

Crews worked to tear down the remnants of the building as search teams sifted through the rubble; the search for any signs of hope stretched into the afternoon.

Investigators have not identified the missing woman. A friend said she lived on the top floor.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. An investigation is ongoing.