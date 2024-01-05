Wayne LaPierre resigns as NRA leader, days before start of his civil trial

Wayne LaPierre resigned as leader of the National Rifle Association on Friday, ending his decades-long reign over the prominent gun rights group, days before the start of his civil trial in New York.

In announcing his departure, LaPierre, the organization’s executive vice president, said he has been a “card-carrying member” of the NRA for most of his adult life and that he would “never stop supporting the NRA and its fight to defend Second Amendment freedom.”

“My passion for our cause burns as deeply as ever,” LaPierre said in a statement.

"I’ve been a card-carrying member of this organization for most of my adult life, and I will never stop supporting the NRA and its fight to defend Second Amendment freedom. My passion for our cause burns as deeply as ever." –Wayne@EmmColt/@FoxNews ➡️https://t.co/wC7D9tF6vw pic.twitter.com/bEvDBmhy7W — NRA (@NRA) January 5, 2024

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Fox News Digital, which first reported the resignation, said the 74-year-old cited health reasons for his exit, which will take effect Jan. 31.

He has led the NRA for more than 30 years.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.