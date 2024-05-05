Person killed in ‘party bus' crash on I-95 in Maryland, officials say

Police in Maryland are investigating after a person was killed in a crash along I-95 northbound in Harford County on Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at about 6 a.m., when a vehicle, that officials described as a "party bus," lost control and crashed into a rail near mile marker 79.5 in Harford County, Maryland.

Officials shared images from the scene and details on the crash on social media on Sunday.

1 Person is dead following morning party bus accident on I95 in #belcamp pic.twitter.com/AKOpiy8HV9 — Joppa-Magnolia VFC (@jmvfc8) May 5, 2024

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

According to police, there were 23 people aboard the bus at the time of the crash. All of the passengers were taken to a nearby hospital where several were listed in serious condition, officials said.

Law enforcement officials did not provide further information on the individual that died in this incident and, they said, investigators do not yet know why the bus lost control.

All northbound lanes on I-95 in the area were closed at of about 9:30 a.m. and, officials said, drivers should use U.S. Route 40 or Maryland Route 7.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.