George Floyd

Verdict Reached in Chauvin Trial

 The jury has reached a verdict at the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. The verdict is to be read late Tuesday afternoon.

Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

The jury deliberated over parts of two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

George Floyd 24 hours ago

EXPLAINER: What Are the Charges Against Chauvin in Floyd Death?

Republican Party 4 hours ago

Bush Criticizes GOP Isolationism, Anti-immigration Rhetoric

This is a developing story

Copyright NBC/Associated Press

This article tagged under:

George FloydDerek ChauvinChauvin Trial
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us