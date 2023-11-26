3 Palestinian students injured in Vermont shootings, civil rights group says

Three young men of Palestinian descent who were in Burlington, Vermont, for a Thanksgiving holiday gathering were shot and injured — one seriously — near the University of Vermont, police said Sunday, and authorities say the attack may have been a hate crime.

The shootings occurred at about 6:25 p.m. Saturday near the UVM campus, according to Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad. He said police are searching for the shooter.

Two of the men are in stable condition and the other suffered “much more serious injuries,” Murad said in a news release Sunday. The three, all age 20, were visiting the home of one of the victim’s relatives and were walking when they were confronted by a white man with a handgun.

“Without speaking, he discharged at least four rounds from the pistol and is believed to have fled,” Murad said in a news release. “All three victims were struck, two in their torsos and one in the lower extremities.”

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Murad said all three men are of Palestinian descent. Two are U.S. citizens and one is a legal resident. Two of the men were wearing the black-and-white Palestinian keffiyeh scarves.

Murad said there is no additional information to suggest the suspect’s motive.

“My deepest condolences go out to the victims and their families,” Murad said in the news release. “In this charged moment, no one can look at this incident and not suspect that it may have been a hate-motivated crime. And I have already been in touch with federal investigatory and prosecutorial partners to prepare for that if it’s proven.”

The Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) identified the victims as three 20-year-old Palestinian students who had gathered to enjoy Thanksgiving break. They say the three students attend Haverford University, Brown University and Trinity University.

The ADC said in a statement that they are calling on law enforcement in Vermont to investigate this shooting as a hate crime and that they have reached out to the Department of Justice and the FBI to also call on an immediate hate crimes investigation.

"According to the information provided the three victims were wearing a Keffiyeh and speaking Arabic. A man shouted and harassed the victims, then proceeded to shoot them," said the ADC in a statement.

A keffiyeh is a traditional headdress used by people from the Middle East.

“We are praying for a full recovery of the victims, and will support the families in any way that is needed. Given the information collected and provided, it is clear that the hate was a motivating factor in this shooting, and we call on law enforcement to investigate it as such. The surge in anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian sentiment we are experiencing is unprecedented, and this is another example of that hate turning violent," said ADC Executive Director Abed Ayoub.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the shooting.

“Due to the unprecedented spike in anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian hate and violence we have witnessed in recent weeks, local, state and national law enforcement authorities must investigate a possible bias motive for the shooting of these three young men,” said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad. “We hope our reward will result in information leading to an arrest in this case.”

The FBI said it is aware of the shootings.

“If, in the course of the local investigation, information comes to light of a potential federal violation, the FBI is prepared to investigate,” Sarah Ruane, an FBI spokesperson based in Albany, New York, said in a statement.

According to the White House Press Office, President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting and will receive updates as more information is gathered.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont Independent, denounced the attack.

“It is shocking and deeply upsetting that three young Palestinians were shot here in Burlington, VT. Hate has no place here, or anywhere. I look forward to a full investigation,” Sanders said in statement. “My thoughts are with them and their families.”

Vermont Senator Peter Welch wrote a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We do not tolerate hate or Islamophobia in Vermont. I expect law enforcement to quickly identify the shooter and their motive, & will continue to monitor the situation," said Welch.

I’m heartbroken by yesterday’s senseless shooting of three Palestinian-American students visiting Burlington.



We do not tolerate hate or Islamophobia in Vermont. I expect law enforcement to quickly identify the shooter and their motive, & will continue to monitor the situation. — Senator Peter Welch (@SenPeterWelch) November 26, 2023

The investigation is ongoing.