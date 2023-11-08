SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood studios announce tentative deal to end strike

What to Know The strike will officially be suspended at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9.

The $1 billion contract covers increased compensation, protections in the use of artificial intelligence, a streaming participation bonus and more.

Members and leaders of SAG-AFTRA will now review the agreement.

The union representing actors and major Hollywood studios announced Wednesday they’ve agreed on a deal, putting to an end a historic, multi-month strike that’s halted scripted television and film production.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the negotiating committee for the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) confirmed to NBC News they've reached a tentative deal, under which union members will get the "largest increase in minimum wages in the last forty years," according to studios.

AMPTP released a statement saying the deal covers new residuals for streaming programs and increased compensation, including for background performers, and consent protections in the use of artificial intelligence. According to SAG-AFTRA, the contract is valued at more than $1 billion.

"We have arrived at a contract that will enable SAG-AFTRA members from every category to build sustainable careers," the union said in a statement. "Many thousands of performers now and into the future will benefit from this work."

Further details on what the agreement entails were not immediately disclosed. It now goes to the union's board and members for ratification.

"The AMPTP is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement and looks forward to the industry resuming the work of telling great stories," its statement said.

Actors began their work stoppage on July 14, striking for 118 days as the union and studios negotiated pay, limitations on the use of artificial intelligence and benefits, among other factors. The tentative agreement comes days after AMPTP presented what it described as its “last, best and final offer” to the union.

In response to the announcement, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass released a statement, saying she was "grateful that a fair agreement" had been reached by both sides.

"Those on the line have been the hardest hit during this period and there have been ripple effects throughout our entire city," Bass' statement read. "Today’s tentative agreement is going to impact nearly every part of our economy. Now, we must lean in on local production to ensure that our entertainment industry rebounds stronger than ever and our economy is able to get back on its feet.”

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) also released a statement following the announcement:

"Congratulations to SAG-AFTRA on successfully reaching a tentative agreement that addresses the unique needs of their members," DGA said. "Directors and their teams look forward to our industry getting back to work and collaborating with actors, writers, craftspeople and crews to create film and television that entertains billions around the world."